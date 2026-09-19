Gurugram University VC Sanjay Kaushik given additional charge of JC Bose University

Gurugram: Haryana Governor Aseem Kumar Ghosh has assigned Gurugram University Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kaushik the additional charge of JC Bose University, an official statement said on Saturday.
Prof Kaushik replaces Prof Rajiv Kumar at the helm of the JC Bose University.
Expressing his gratitude to the Governor, Prof Kaushik said he was honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of the prestigious institution.
A senior educationist with 36 years of academic and administrative experience, Prof Kaushik previously served as the director of the North Western Regional Centre of ICSSR for seven years.
He has also served as the PL Tandon Chair Professor of Strategic Management and Dean of the College Development Council at Panjab University, Chandigarh, besides being a member of the academic and executive councils of several universities.
Prof Kaushik, who has guided 35 PhD students, is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Honour Award.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.