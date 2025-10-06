Gurgaon's Shri Ram school wins TCS InQuizitive 2025 Delhi NCR edition

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hosted the Delhi NCR edition of its flagship annual quiz, TCS InQuizitive 2025, at the Dogra Hall, IIT Delhi Campus, bringing together some of the region’s brightest young minds in a spirited contest of knowledge and quick thinking.

The Delhi round, part of the 12-city national quiz, saw participation from 232 teams representing 50 schools from Delhi NCR and Jaipur.

After a closely fought contest, The Shri Ram School, Gurgaon, clinched the top spot, securing a place in the upcoming national finals.

The event was graced by guests, including Dr. Meena Mishra, Scientist & Director of the Solid State Physics Laboratory, DRDO, and Dr. Rajendra Singh, Associate Professor, IIT Delhi.

Mr. Tej Paul Bhatla, Senior Vice President – Government Business, TCS, also attended the event.

Commenting on the competition, Mr. Bhatla said: “Watching the students compete at the TCS InQuizitive today was truly inspiring. It is this spirit that reassures me of India’s strengths. Our nation has already established itself as a global IT services hub, and we are now entering an era of transition, marked by transformation through AI and rapid innovation. The students we saw today are already users of IT, but given the talent they demonstrated, I see many future creators of technology in them. I am sure they will embrace emerging fields such as quantum, space tech and AI to drive technology solutions for our country through their curiosity, consistency and creativity.”

For over two decades, TCS InQuizitive has served as an innovative learning initiative to spark curiosity and broaden knowledge among students of Classes 8 to 12.

Covering fields ranging from information technology and science to sports, engineering and art, the quiz has evolved into a platform to nurture critical thinking, creativity and a passion for learning.

The 2025 edition spans 12 cities—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune—and will culminate in a semi-final and grand finale to crown the TCS InQuizitive National Champions of 2025.

The winners of the Delhi NCR edition will now represent the region in the national rounds, competing against champions from across India.