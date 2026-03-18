Gunshots fired to threaten student leader at Panjab University, gang rivalry suspected

Chandigarh: A major firing incident suspected to be a gang rivalry-related attack was reported near the Department of Botany at the Panjab University in Chandigarh, raising fresh concerns over security on the campus.

Sources said two unidentified individuals entered the campus on a two-wheeler and upon reaching the parking area near the varsity's Department of Botany, fired two gunshots in the air on Tuesday evening. They then fled via the Ankur School road towards the temple inside the campus.

The accused duo abandoned the two-wheeler at the spot, crossed the temple area on foot and exited the campus.