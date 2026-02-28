Gukesh loses to Jorden Van Foreest; Aravindh draws at Prague Masters

The Dutchman stated, "Of course I’m super-happy! Not only is it my first win against a world champion, but also my first win against Gukesh. Even before he was world champion, I played him a couple of times, but I never won against him and he won against me several times." Van Foreest shared his thought process during the match: "He was looking rather calm, and I was like, am I missing something? I didn’t see it, so I thought I had to go for it."