GUJCET 2026 registration opens; apply till December 30

The online application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 is now open, and candidates can register for the exam beginning from today, December 16, until December 30.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has opened official websites – gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org to follow application procedures for aspiring candidates.

The website also provides the information booklet, along with detailed instructions for online registration.