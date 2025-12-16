GUJCET 2026 registration opens; apply till December 30

The online application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 is now open, and candidates can register for the exam beginning from today, December 16, until December 30.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has opened official websites – gseb.org and to follow application procedures for aspiring candidates.
The website also provides the information booklet, along with detailed instructions for online registration.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is conducted for admission to engineering degree and Pharmacy diploma/degree programmes across Gujarat.
The entrance exam is open to Group A, Group B and Group AB students from the HSC Science stream, and serves as a key qualifying requirement for professional colleges in the state.
How to Apply for GUJCET 2026:
Visit the official Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) website at gujcet.gseb.org.
Click on the link titled ‘Application for GUJCET 2026’ on the homepage and complete the registration process.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Fill out the online application form with the required personal and academic details.
Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fee and download the payment receipt.
Submit the completed application form.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Application Fee
Applicants must pay an examination fee of Rs 350 to complete the registration process.
Important Instructions
The GSEB has stated that payment of the examination fee alone does not complete the application process. Candidates must ensure that the entire application form is filled out and submitted online after payment.
Applications will be considered valid only if all required details are submitted within the specified deadline.
Students are advised to carefully review the information brochure and verify all personal, academic and category-related details before final submission, as post-submission corrections may not be allowed.