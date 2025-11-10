GUJCET 2026 dates for engineering & pharma admissions OUT

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially declared the test date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026.

The state-level test, which is a prerequisite for admission to engineering and pharmacy programs throughout Gujarat, will be held on March 29, 2026, in a single shift from 10 am to 4 pm at district-level centres.

According to the notice, the GUJCET 2026 would be held offline in designated centres across all districts of Gujarat. The six-hour single shift underscores the board's attempt to streamline administration and ensure smooth conduct of the entrance exam.

GSHSEB announced that comprehensive guidelines for the GUJCET 2026 application form, information booklet, and relevant instructions would be made available soon on the official website, gseb.org .

The GUJCET 2026 exam will follow the NCERT Class 12 Science syllabus, which includes Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

This is consistent with the Gujarat Board's redesigned academic structure, which was introduced in June 2019 in response to a state resolution dated October 25, 2017.

In 2025, 1,37,799 candidates applied for the GUJCET, including 75,558 male candidates and 62,241 female candidates.

The exam was held on March 23, 2025, predicting a similar timeframe for the 2026 cycle.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the GSHSEB website for application updates and to begin revising the NCERT Class 12 syllabus thoroughly.