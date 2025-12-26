Gujarat's Foster Parent Scheme provides lifeline to orphaned children in Banaskantha

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government's Foster Parent Scheme (Palak Mata-Pita Yojana) has emerged as a lifeline for orphaned and abandoned children in Banaskantha district, ensuring that no child grows up without care, protection or a family environment.

Launched across the state in 2009-10, the scheme was designed to support children who lose one or both parents and are left without a guardian. Under the programme, the state provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to close relatives or caregivers of orphaned children up to the age of 18.

The support is aimed at meeting essential needs such as education, healthcare and daily living expenses, enabling children to grow up within a family setting rather than in institutional care.