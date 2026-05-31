Gujarati engineer quits IT job, creates farming success story



He said the Gujarat government also extended financial assistance for developing the project.



"The Gujarat government gave me a subsidy of ₹18,500 to create this jungle model and also provided assistance for seeds. For the godown, the government provided a subsidy of ₹30,000, while for the poly-house, I received a subsidy of ₹2,70,000," he said.



Apart from farming, Vikas also developed a dairy unit with Gir cows, using the milk to produce branded desi ghee as an additional source of income. According to him, his annual earnings have now crossed ₹10 lakhs, exceeding the salary he earned during his corporate career.



Nitin Gamit, Joint Director of the Gujarat Prakrutik Krushi Vikas Board, said Vikas has emerged as a role model for young farmers.



"Vikas Gamit is not only cultivating vegetables but also growing millets through a progressive natural farming model. An engineer by qualification, he has embraced natural farming and emerged as an inspiration for youth and farmers across the district," he told ANI.



Vikas Gamit has also been honoured by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a Young Progressive Farmer. His success story is encouraging many young people to view farming as a modern, profitable and technology-driven profession focused on sustainability and health.