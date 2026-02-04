Gujarat bags top honour for promoting aviation ecosystem at Wings India 2026

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has achieved a major milestone in the civil aviation sector after being conferred the prestigious 'Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem' award at Wings India-2026, held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31.



Gujarat Civil Aviation Commissioner KL Bachani said the award reflects the state's consistent progress in strengthening aviation infrastructure and policy support. The honour was presented by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri K. Ram Mohan Naidu.



Bachani stated that the award recognises Gujarat's outstanding performance in aviation-related infrastructure, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities and the aircraft leasing sector. Telangana and Uttarakhand were also named joint winners in the same category.