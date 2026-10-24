Gujarat university installs 388 anti-suicide fans in hostels to boost student safety

Surat (ANI): Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) is installing 388 ‘anti-suicide’ ceiling fans in its boys’ and girls’ hostels, featuring a spring mechanism designed to detach under excessive force and automatically cut off the power supply.

VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Kishor Chavda explained that the fans are equipped with a safety mechanism that allows them to detach when subjected to significant force, while simultaneously disconnecting the electricity supply.

He said the initiative was being implemented in accordance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Supreme Court, the Central government and the Gujarat government.

"In accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC, the Supreme Court, the Government of India, and the Government of Gujarat, we are installing 388 'anti-suicide' ceiling fans in our boys' and girls' hostels. The unique feature of these fans is that they are equipped with a spring mechanism. If someone attempts to hang from the fan or pulls it with significant force, the fan immediately detaches and comes down, while the power supply is simultaneously cut off... I have tested it myself...," Chavda said.

Highlighting the number of students residing in the university's hostels, the Vice-Chancellor said that more than 800 students live in the boys' and girls' hostels combined. He explained that the mechanism is intended to reduce the risk of fatal incidents by preventing the fan from supporting excessive weight.

"In total, combining boys and girls, more than 800 students reside here. If any student tries to hang from this fan, the spring expands and releases in this exact manner, immediately cutting off the main power supply. As a result, any suicide attempt by a distressed person will fail," said Chavda.

The installation is part of the university's efforts to strengthen safety measures in student accommodation in line with the prescribed guidelines. The specialised fans are designed to respond to excessive force, allowing the fixture to detach rather than remain suspended under the applied load.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Chavda reiterated that the university was installing the fans across its residential facilities to comply with the relevant directions and safety requirements.

“Behind this is that, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC (University Grants Commission), the Supreme Court, the Government of India, the Gujarat Government, and our authorities, we are installing 388 of these anti-suicide ceiling fans across our boys' and girls' hostels,” he said.

The move also highlights the importance of ensuring student safety in educational institutions through appropriate infrastructure, institutional oversight and support systems for students experiencing distress.