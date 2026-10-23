Gujarat upgrades anganwadis with smart learning, digital monitoring and nutrition support



Parents have also reported improvements in their children's learning and communication skills. Nimisha Solanki, a parent, said her daughter receives a varied diet at the centre, including fruits and other nutritious food items. She also appreciated the teachers' attention to the children.

Another parent, Riddhi Goswami, said she had observed improvements in her child's learning, particularly in speaking English words and participating in activities. She added that the centre regularly shares updates with parents through WhatsApp groups, including information about activities, events and changes in timings.