Gujarat transfers Rs 370 crore in scholarships to over 13 lakh students

The Gujarat government has transferred more than Rs 370 crore in scholarship assistance to over 13 lakh students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under four flagship education schemes, marking one of the state’s largest education support initiatives in recent years.
The funds were disbursed during an event held in Gandhinagar under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.
The schemes are aimed at promoting girls’ education, encouraging science enrolment, and supporting merit-based learning.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the initiative reflects the state government’s sustained focus on making education accessible, affordable, and inclusive for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.
He also highlighted the transformation of Gujarat’s education ecosystem over the past two decades.
Focus on Girls’ Education
The Namo Lakshmi Yojana is designed to promote girls’ education and reduce dropout rates, particularly at the secondary and higher secondary levels.
Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided directly to girl students to support their continued schooling.
So far, Rs 1,033 crore has been transferred to 10.49 lakh girls through DBT.
According to the government, the scheme has contributed to a 73 per cent rise in girls’ attendance and a 13.59 per cent increase in Class 12 enrolment.
The application process for the scheme is managed at the school level, with no separate online application required from students.
School authorities verify eligibility and upload student details to the government system, following which funds are transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
Encouraging Science Education
The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana focuses on encouraging students to opt for the science stream by easing the financial burden on families.
Under this scheme, Rs 151.84 crore has been disbursed to 1.5 lakh students, resulting in a 6.34 per cent increase in science enrolment, according to official data.
Students enrolled in Classes 11 and 12 in the science stream submit required documents through their schools, which enter the details on the government portal.
After verification by the Education Department, the scholarship amount is transferred through DBT.
Merit-Based Scholarships
The Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana supports academically bright students through merit-based financial assistance.
Under this scheme, Rs 86.14 crore has been distributed to around 50,000 students.
Applications are submitted online through the official state education portal, with selection based on a merit process conducted by the education board.
Meanwhile, the Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana, aimed at promoting quality education and smooth academic progression, has provided Rs 61.27 crore to approximately 60,000 students.
Applications for this scheme are processed through the Digital Gujarat scholarship portal.
Long-Term Education Investment
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that, cumulatively, over Rs 1,332 crore has been distributed to more than 13.50 lakh students through these education support schemes so far.
Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the government’s sustained investment in scholarships is intended to build a strong foundation for Viksit Gujarat by empowering students with consistent and long-term educational support.