Gujarat transfers Rs 370 crore in scholarships to over 13 lakh students

The Gujarat government has transferred more than Rs 370 crore in scholarship assistance to over 13 lakh students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under four flagship education schemes, marking one of the state’s largest education support initiatives in recent years.

The funds were disbursed during an event held in Gandhinagar under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

The schemes are aimed at promoting girls’ education, encouraging science enrolment, and supporting merit-based learning.