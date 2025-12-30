Gujarat to set up Indian AI Research Organisation at GIFT City

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for the establishment of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) to strengthen research and development in artificial intelligence.

The facility will be set up through a tripartite partnership involving the state and Central governments, and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) under the PPP model, a release stated.

The Gujarat government has taken this initiative to strengthen research and development in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerate the national AI ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister's guidance, it said.