Gujarat to recruit former Agniveers into police force without exams: Dy CM Sanghavi

Surat: The Gujarat government has decided to recruit former Agniveers into the police force without any kind of exams, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday.
A detailed clarification has been provided through a government resolution (GR), and complete information will be shared later via a press note, he added.
"The state government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has decided to recruit ex-Agniveers into the police force without conducting any examination," Sanghavi told reporters here.
"Earlier, ex-Agniveers had been exempted from the physical test. Now it has been decided that former Agniveers will be recruited under the 20 per cent reservation provided for them, without having to appear for any examination. They have also been granted an age relaxation of five years," Sanghavi informed.
Agniveers have worked day and night along the country's borders to ensure national security and they will now help strengthen the police force, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.