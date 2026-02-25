Gujarat gears up to host Semiconnect 2026 at Mahatma Mandir

Gandhinagar: The Government of Gujarat is set to host the third edition of the Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 on March 1, at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, a release said.



The event was convened by the Department of Science & Technology and Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM). This global conference is inspired by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose call for technological self-reliance has placed semiconductors at the heart of India's growth agenda.



The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, will inaugurate the event alongside Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister for Science & Technology Arjun Modhwadia.

The conference theme, "Gujarat: India's Gateway to Silicon," reflects the state's ambition to position itself as the anchor of India's semiconductor ecosystem. With Gujarat's robust infrastructure, industrial corridors, and investor-friendly policies, the state is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's semiconductor manufacturing and research capabilities. The event will bring together global semiconductor CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies that will strengthen India's position in the global value chain.