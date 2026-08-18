Gujarat ties up with US tech firms to build direct hiring links for ITI and diploma students

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday held a series of meetings with senior executives of global technology companies and institutions in San Francisco, pitching the state as a base for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced materials, deep-tech, skills development and cyber security as the state prepares for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027.
The state government delegation held one-to-one discussions with representatives of Analog Devices, TDK Ventures, the Wadhwani Foundation, Modutek Corporation, Applied Materials and Zscaler on the second day of Patel’s US visit.
The meetings focused on potential investments, technology partnerships, research and development, talent development and strengthening Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem.
During his meeting with the Executive Vice President of Analog Devices, Patel discussed the requirements of wafer fabrication facilities, including uninterrupted power supply, highly stable infrastructure and world-class manufacturing conditions.
The company expressed its commitment to investing in technology and innovation in India.
Patel urged global companies to use Gujarat’s infrastructure, policy support, skilled workforce and semiconductor-focused initiatives to become part of the state’s growing technology ecosystem.
Analog Devices has more than 300 professionals in Gujarat and is working with Tata Electronics on advanced semiconductor engineering and technology.
Patel also met Nicholas Savage, President of TDK Ventures, to discuss collaboration with Gujarat’s startups, universities, corporates and research and development institutions.
Discussions covered semiconductor technology, advanced materials, artificial intelligence-based solutions and the commercialisation of deep-tech innovations.
At a meeting with Romesh Wadhwani, Chairman and Founder of the Wadhwani Foundation, the delegation discussed skill development, industry-oriented training, entrepreneurship, innovation and research commercialisation.
The two sides agreed to prepare a roadmap over the coming months to improve links between ITI and diploma students and employers, expand Entrepreneurship Development Centres and establish a Wadhwani Innovation Centre in Gujarat.
With Vineet Shrivastava, CEO of Modutek Corporation, Patel discussed the establishment of semiconductor value-chain facilities, advanced manufacturing units, wafer-fab support equipment and research and development facilities in Gujarat.
The discussions included requirements for land and ready industrial sheds at Sanand, as well as potential R&D collaboration with GIFT City. The state government said it would provide the necessary facilities and support for coordination related to the proposed projects.
A key focus of the visit was also the supply chain required to support semiconductor fabrication.
In his meeting with Om Nalamasu, Chief Technology Officer of Applied Materials, Patel discussed Gujarat’s innovation ecosystem involving corporates, universities, startups and research institutions, along with opportunities in semiconductor process R&D, talent development and innovation.
Applied Materials expressed interest in bringing its value-chain partners to Gujarat and investing in semiconductor-grade chemicals and materials required by fabrication facilities.
The discussions also highlighted Gujarat’s established chemical manufacturing base and its potential role in supplying speciality chemicals and materials to semiconductor fabs.
Applied Materials, which has operated for six decades, has more than 10,000 employees in India across locations including Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. Patel’s meeting with Jay Chaudhry, Founder and CEO of Zscaler, focused on cyber security research, cyber risk assessment, awareness, capacity building and training of government officials, as well as secure use of artificial intelligence.
Zscaler expressed interest in developing a roadmap for cybersecurity best practices for state employees, students and government officials.
The meetings come as Gujarat seeks to build a wider ecosystem around its emerging semiconductor investments rather than focusing only on chip manufacturing.
The state has been positioning Sanand and other locations as part of an expanding semiconductor and advanced technology base, while its overseas outreach is aimed at attracting investment and partnerships ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027.
Patel invited the companies and institutions he met to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027, with the state government seeking to use the summit to advance investment, technology partnerships and collaboration across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, startups, skills, innovation and digital security.
The Chief Minister is on a multi-city US and Canada visit from August 17 to 24, with engagements planned with investors, industry associations, technology leaders and the Gujarati diaspora in San Francisco, Washington DC, New York and Toronto.
The visit is being undertaken as part of preparations for the January 2027 edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.