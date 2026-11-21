Gandhinagar: The growing conflict between national security concerns and the uninterrupted functioning of cross-border digital payment systems is at the centre of a three-day international moot court competition being hosted by Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at its Gandhinagar campus, with more than 90 students representing 31 teams from five countries.

The Third RRU International Moot Court Competition, inaugurated on Friday, brings together 25 teams from India, three from Nepal, and one each from Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

The participants will argue a fictional dispute involving two neighbouring States over suspected financial transactions linked to an armed group and the legal limits of government intervention in digital payment networks used by families and businesses for cross-border remittances.