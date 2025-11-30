Gujarat student wins national TCS Rural IT Quiz in Bengaluru

A student from Shree M J C K R Higher Secondary School in Songadh, Gujarat has emerged national champion at the 26th TCS Rural IT Quiz, held in Bengaluru as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in partnership with the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT), Government of Karnataka, declared the results.

Pratham Chetan Dand took the top spot in the national finals, representing Shree M J C K R Higher Secondary School, Songadh. Anish Nauso Shetye from Dr K B Hedgewar Vidyamandir, Sankhalim, Goa finished as runner-up. The winner and runner-up received educational scholarships of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, while the remaining national finalists were given scholarships of Rs 10,000 each from TCS.

This year’s edition saw participation from over 5.62 lakh students from smaller towns across India. Open to students from Classes VIII to XII, the programme ran through online tests, virtual rounds and on-ground quiz contests before the national final, which featured five technology-focused segments. The eight regional finalists included students from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

The prizes were presented by Regional Head TCS Bengaluru Sunil Deshpande and Director, Electronics IT & BT, and Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Government of Karnataka, Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur. TCS has organised the Rural IT Quiz with the state’s Department of Electronics, IT & BT since 2000, with the stated aim of building IT awareness among students from smaller towns and districts. According to the organisers, the quiz has reached over 21.5 million students so far and is listed in the Limca Book of Records as India’s first IT quiz for rural students.