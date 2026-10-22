Gujarat schools told to restrict visitor entry, photography and access to student data

The Gujarat government has directed schools across the state to tighten campus entry rules and introduce stricter safeguards for students' photographs, videos and personal information.

A circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools on October 21 requires external visitors to obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution before entering school premises. Authorised government officials performing their official duties are exempt from this requirement.

All visitors must record their details in a visitor register. Access to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities take place will require written permission and the presence of the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.

The directive applies to primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions. It also authorises principals to deny entry to visitors whose presence could affect school security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment.