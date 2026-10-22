Gujarat schools told to restrict visitor entry, photography and access to student data

The Gujarat government has directed schools across the state to tighten campus entry rules and introduce stricter safeguards for students' photographs, videos and personal information.
A circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools on October 21 requires external visitors to obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution before entering school premises. Authorised government officials performing their official duties are exempt from this requirement.
All visitors must record their details in a visitor register. Access to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities take place will require written permission and the presence of the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.
The directive applies to primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions. It also authorises principals to deny entry to visitors whose presence could affect school security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment.
Photography and recording require permission
The circular prohibits photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities without prior written permission from the principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes.
Schools have also been instructed to prevent the collection, publication or circulation of students' photographs, videos and personal information in ways that could compromise their safety, dignity or privacy.
“No visitor shall collect information about an individual child or publish the child’s identity or photograph without the prior written permission of the Principal,” the circular states, particularly where the activity could affect the child's safety, dignity or privacy.
Schools must report violations
Principals have been directed to inform local police and the relevant education authorities immediately if a person enters without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or disrupts school activities.
The circular cites the principle of in loco parentis, under which the state assumes responsibilities similar to those of a parent for children in government schools. It also refers to Article 21 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court's ruling recognising privacy as a fundamental right in the KS Puttaswamy case, and school safety guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Depending on the circumstances, violations may lead to proceedings under applicable laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Information Technology Act.
The department has instructed inspecting officers to ensure compliance with the new rules. Principals may ask unauthorised visitors to leave and seek police assistance where necessary.