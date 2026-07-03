Gujarat strengthens semiconductor push with SAMARTH at IIT Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is moving ahead quickly in the semiconductor sector under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Along with attracting major investments, the state is also focusing on building a skilled workforce by providing advanced training and hands-on exposure to students, engineering professors and industry professionals interested in semiconductors.



To support this effort, the Silicon and Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Research and Training Hub (SAMARTH) will soon be established at IIT Gandhinagar.



This state-of-the-art research and training centre is being set up to support India's goal of self-reliance in the semiconductor sector. A total budget of Rs 190 crore has been jointly provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, and IIT Gandhinagar.

