Young Gujarat skaters win six medals at National Ice Skating meet

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): A 23-member squad of young Gujarat skaters has returned from the 21st National Ice Skating Championships, held in Dehradun from 25 to 30 June 2026, with six medals -- two gold, one silver and three bronze -- and a seventh-place national ranking for the state in short track speed skating.

Leading the medal tally was Yuvraj Mehta, who emerged as a double national champion by winning gold in both the 333m and 222m events in the Junior F Boys category. Kavya Patel secured one silver and two bronze medals in the Junior C Girls category, while Mahi Solanki added a bronze medal in the same category, according to a release.

The bigger story sits below the podium: the squad posted 48 personal-best times over six days of racing -- more than two per skater -- with several athletes competing at a national final for the first time.

Based on their performances, the skaters have earned invitations to the Indian team selection trials for the upcoming Asian Trophy, scheduled to be held in August. The squad will now take a short recovery break before resuming training in preparation for the trials.

The athletes train under an international mentorship programme led by Vishwaraj Jadeja, a 65-time Indian national record holder and international medallist in ice speed skating.

"Six medals are encouraging, but I'm equally pleased with the 48 personal bests. That tells us the depth of the squad is improving, and that's what will keep Gujarat competitive in the years ahead. I would also like to acknowledge the leadership of Amitabh Sharma, President of the Ice Skating Association of India, whose continued vision and support are helping strengthen the sport and create more opportunities for young skaters across the country. The focus now shifts to the Indian team selection trials," Vishwaraj Jadeja said.

(ANI)