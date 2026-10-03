Gujarat’s Virsoda School turns farmland into a sporting success story

Mehsana: In Gujarat’s Mehsana district, students of Virsoda Anupam Primary School have turned limited resources into sporting success, with support from local farmers helping create practice grounds for the students.

Two farmland plots were levelled with the support of farmers and converted into practice grounds. The initiative has helped students excel in sports, winning a total of 138 medals between 2023 and 2026.

Student Jaydeep Rawal said teachers at the school encourage students in academics as well as sports and provide them opportunities to develop their skills.