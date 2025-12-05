Gujarat's Per Capita Income surpasses Rs 3 lakh mark for the first time



Complementing this industrial base, construction and utilities together added over Rs 2.31 lakh crore, reflecting the momentum of Gujarat's infrastructure boom. The tertiary sector--including trade, transport, financial services, and real estate--further strengthened the growth story with a contribution of Rs 7.81 lakh crore, showcasing the state's balanced expansion across both industry and services.



Even traditional sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and fishing, which contributed Rs 3.69 lakh crore, have embraced modernisation and diversification, ensuring that development remains inclusive and broad-based.



Overall, Gujarat's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at basic prices rose from Rs 6.16 lakh crore in 2011-12 to Rs 24.62 lakh crore in 2023-24, a nearly four-fold increase in just over a decade.



The state's growth story is further reinforced by strong human-centric outcomes. Gujarat's per capita income of Rs 3,00,957 places it among India's top five large economies--significantly higher than Maharashtra and vastly ahead of Uttar Pradesh.



Only Karnataka and Tamil Nadu marginally exceed Gujarat in per capita income, indicating the state's high labour productivity and widespread economic participation.

