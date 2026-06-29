Gujarat upgrades government schools with digital classrooms and labs

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI): Government schools across Gujarat are witnessing a significant transformation under the ₹10,000 crore World Bank-supported Mission Schools of Excellence, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, digital learning and overall quality of education.
The initiative is focused on upgrading government schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, modern science laboratories and other digital learning facilities to ensure accessible and quality education for all students.
Students at Shrimati Sarojini Naidu Girls High School in Rajkot said the upgraded facilities have enhanced both academic learning and overall development.
"Our school has a computer lab, library, electronics and hardware training, sewing classes and cultural activities like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, harmonium and tabla. It feels like a home, not just a school. Teachers guide us with great care," student Dhruvisaba Kiransinh said.
Another student, Dhami, said the school offers good education with qualified teachers and supportive staff. Student Tank Bansi highlighted the availability of multiple facilities, including libraries and various laboratories such as computer, apparel and electronics labs.
"We have regular library periods every week where we read books," Bansi added.
Principal Dr. Sonalben said the school provides free education and also receives support from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation for essential student needs, including uniforms, shoes, socks, sports dresses and school bags.
Officials said the Mission Schools of Excellence initiative is helping improve learning outcomes through smart classrooms, digital tools and modern infrastructure, especially benefiting students from poor and middle-class families.
Aligned with the vision of Viksit Gujarat, the programme aims to develop future-ready government schools by combining modern infrastructure, trained teachers and effective academic monitoring.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.