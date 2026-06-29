Gujarat upgrades government schools with digital classrooms and labs



Students at Shrimati Sarojini Naidu Girls High School in Rajkot said the upgraded facilities have enhanced both academic learning and overall development.

"Our school has a computer lab, library, electronics and hardware training, sewing classes and cultural activities like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, harmonium and tabla. It feels like a home, not just a school. Teachers guide us with great care," student Dhruvisaba Kiransinh said.

Another student, Dhami, said the school offers good education with qualified teachers and supportive staff. Student Tank Bansi highlighted the availability of multiple facilities, including libraries and various laboratories such as computer, apparel and electronics labs.

