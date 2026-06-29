Gujarat’s Mandap initiative brings new hope to vegetable growers in Valsad



Another farmer, Gopalbhai Kunwar, who cultivates tindora and parwal using the Mandap system, said the initiative has improved his livelihood.

"Setting up the Mandap costs around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. After meeting expenses, I earn an annual income of around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, which helps support my family. We also receive assistance from the Gujarat government's Horticulture Department," he said.

Officials said the improved quality of vegetables under the Mandap system has expanded market access for farmers, with traders now directly purchasing produce from farms and supplying it to wholesale markets in Mumbai. The system has also extended the crop cycle, allowing farmers to harvest for a longer period and ensuring a more stable income throughout the year.

Farmer Yashwantbhai Walgad, who has been practising Mandap farming for the past five years, said the initiative has strengthened his household income.

"The income from this farming helps run my household. Along with vegetable cultivation, I also rear dairy animals. The government provides support for setting up the Mandap," he said.

Officials further noted that the scheme has generated rural employment, encouraged the adoption of modern horticulture practices among tribal farmers and strengthened the rural economy by making vegetable cultivation more profitable and sustainable in the region.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.