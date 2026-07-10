Gujarat's IITE expands academic ecosystem with seven new schools



Student teacher Khushi said the curriculum places equal emphasis on theoretical learning and classroom practice.

"One of the key focuses of this programme is preparing teacher educators. Along with academic learning, we undergo practice teaching through different stages, including microteaching. This helps us build confidence, strengthen our teaching skills and prepares us to become effective teacher educators," she said.



Another student teacher, Saurabh Paniya, said IITE continues to be a pioneer in integrated teacher education programmes.

"Even before these reforms, the institute had introduced integrated teacher education programmes such as B.Ed.-B.Sc. and integrated postgraduate programmes like M.Sc.-M.Ed. Even after the implementation of NEP 2020, this remains the only institute in India offering these teacher education programmes in an integrated format," he said.



Minister of State for Education Dr Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja said the university aims to produce globally competitive teachers while preserving India's educational heritage.

"The primary objective of this institution is to develop world-class teachers who can excel at the international level. IITE is a unique teacher education university that integrates the Indian Knowledge System with modern educational practices. Its curriculum has been designed according to global standards to equip future educators with the knowledge, skills and competencies required in today's world," she said.