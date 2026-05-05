Gujarat’s i-Hub backs student startups, from firefighting tech to brain training tools

Thanking the Government of Gujarat, Dr Ganatra said, "Incubation support systems like i-Hub go beyond mentorship, offering strong networking, dealer connect, and help in addressing business challenges. Whenever we face difficulties, the right guidance is easily available, which builds confidence. The state government's encouraging approach towards women entrepreneurs is clearly visible."

Gujarat Government Support Gives Renewed Momentum to CerboTech Education Startup

CerboTech Education Private Limited, based in Anand, has developed a product that combines traditional brain development methods with modern neurocognitive technology. It analyses students' mental health and helps optimise their brain training process. The startup is currently conducting research on nearly 500 students, using its devices to assess mental states and gain a clearer understanding of student well-being, a release stated.

Founder Shweta Prajapati credited the Government of Gujarat for this progress, stating, "I have seen many startups struggle due to a lack of funding and support. With a platform like i-Hub, we have received the guidance and backing needed to grow. Today, our startup is contributing to positive change in society."

To promote startups and innovation, the Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Hub (i-Hub) was established in Ahmedabad and has emerged as a strong platform driving entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment in the state. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore and spread across 1.5 lakh square metres, the facility can accommodate nearly 500 startups at a time. So far, i-Hub has directly supported 720 startups, with over Rs 28 crore sanctioned to 466 startups under the Startup Srujan Seed Support Scheme.

Startups incubated at i-Hub have generated nearly 4,000 skilled jobs across the state, with a combined market valuation of approximately Rs 3,569 crore, reflecting the growing strength of Gujarat's startup ecosystem, a release added.