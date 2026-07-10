Gujarat bets on hyperscale AI data centres with new policy



The press release further stated that, additionally, approvals are streamlined through a single-window clearance system via the Investor Facilitation Portal and DST Incentive Management Portal, ensuring ease of doing business and faster project execution. All projects availing incentives must source at least 51% of electricity from renewable energy, reinforcing Gujarat's commitment to green growth.



Incentives are capped at 75% of eligible fixed capital investment, disbursed over 20 years, ensuring balanced and sustainable support. The policy offers a comprehensive package of fiscal incentives, including capital subsidy, interest subsidy, power tariff subsidy, SGST reimbursement, electricity duty reimbursement, support for desalination plants and stamp duty exemptions. It also provides non-fiscal incentives such as fast-track approvals, additional floor space index (FSI), relaxations in building norms, open access to power, assured electricity supply and water availability to accelerate project execution.

"Gujarat is the first state to bring this policy. We are confident it will attract investments of ₹6 lakh crore, create 7.5 GW of data centre capacity and generate significant employment," Chief Secretary M K Das said in Gandhinagar, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the policy.



The state is also strengthening the digital infrastructure required to support large-scale investments. P Bharati, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said Gujarat will soon have two operational cable landing stations, with another project expected to be announced shortly, significantly enhancing international connectivity and making the state more attractive for global cloud and data centre operators, the press release said.

"Globally, there are around 12,000 data centres, with the United States and China accounting for nearly 70% of the world's capacity. India, despite generating nearly 20% of the world's data, has only about 3% of global data centre capacity. This represents a tremendous opportunity," the official added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.