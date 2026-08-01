Gujarat's CSMCRI scientists among world's top 5% researchers in SciRank Global Registry 2025



"Recently, a global organisation called SciRank Global announced its latest rankings based on scientists' research work. Around 25 scientists from our institute have been recognised among the top five per cent scientists in the world. This is a proud and significant achievement for CSMCRI," he said.

Scientists at the institute said their research is helping address national priorities in healthcare, sustainability and economic development.

Dr Kanti Bhushan Pandey, Scientist at CSMCRI, said research in healthcare and pharmaceuticals is contributing to the country's growth.

"The healthcare and medicines sector plays a vital role in the country's economy. The research being carried out at CSMCRI is helping develop new solutions in this field. We believe our work will contribute meaningfully to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said.

