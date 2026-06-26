Gujarat records over 16.35 lakh school enrolments during three-day event

Gandhinagar: The state-wide ‘Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2026’ has concluded with more than 16.35 lakh students enrolling in schools over a three-day period, marking one of the largest education enrolment drives undertaken in Gujarat.
The programme, held from June 23 to 25, covered 25,625 villages and 37,211 schools across the state.
On the final day alone, activities were organised in 8,287 villages and 12,495 schools, with 27,959 dignitaries, including public representatives and senior officials, visiting institutions to encourage student enrolment and participation.
The initiative was launched on Tuesday by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from B.N. High School at Vadnagar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had studied during his school years.
"The 24th edition of the programme was conducted under the guidance of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the leadership of Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Jadeja," officials said.
According to official figures for the concluding day, more than 62,000 children began early learning in anganwadis and bal mandirs during the campaign period. In the Balvatika category, over 1.46 lakh new enrolments were recorded.
At the school level, more than 34,000 students are enrolled in Class 1, over 1.79 lakh in Class 9, and 91,613 in Class 11. Additionally, 25,070 students returned to education under the ‘Back to School Survey’ initiative.
The state government also introduced transport facilities in 999 schools during the programme period.
As part of efforts to promote girls’ education, 3,935 meritorious girls were awarded ‘Vidyalakshmi Bonds’ to support and encourage their pursuit of higher education.Public participation was a significant component of the initiative, with donations and support from citizens totaling more than Rs 10.71 crore.
This included over Rs 1.52 crore in cash contributions and more than Rs 9.18 crore in educational materials donated to schools.
Overall, donors across the state contributed more than Rs 28.97 crore in cash and kind during the three-day campaign.
Officials stated that the programme aims to strengthen enrolment rates and ensure universal access to education across Gujarat, highlighting the state’s ongoing efforts to achieve full school participation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.