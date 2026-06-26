Gujarat records over 16.35 lakh school enrolments during three-day event

"The 24th edition of the programme was conducted under the guidance of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the leadership of Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Jadeja," officials said.

According to official figures for the concluding day, more than 62,000 children began early learning in anganwadis and bal mandirs during the campaign period. In the Balvatika category, over 1.46 lakh new enrolments were recorded.

At the school level, more than 34,000 students are enrolled in Class 1, over 1.79 lakh in Class 9, and 91,613 in Class 11. Additionally, 25,070 students returned to education under the ‘Back to School Survey’ initiative.