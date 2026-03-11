Gujarat private varsity evacuated after bomb threat email; hoax messages target passport offices

Ahmedabad: A private university based in Vadodara was evacuated following a bomb threat email on Tuesday, while similar online messages were also received by multiple passport and post offices across Gujarat, but no suspicious devices were found during searches, police said.

All bomb threat emails later turned out to be a hoax, they said.

The Parul University in Vadodara received a bomb threat email, prompting evacuation of the entire campus in the morning, police said.

At around 10 am, police reached the university along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad, Local Crime Branch, Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel and launched an extensive search of the sprawling premises, but nothing suspicious was found, an official from the Vaghodia police station said.