Gujarat policy mandates abuse reporting, police checks for school staff

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 (IANS): Gujarat has expanded its child protection framework to cover risks in the digital world, healthcare facilities, workplaces and public spaces, with the state government announcing the 'Gujarat State Child Protection Policy-2026' and adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and discrimination against children.
The policy, announced on September 14, came into force from the date of its publication in the state Gazette.
It seeks to establish a coordinated system for preventing abuse, identifying risks early, responding to complaints, and providing counselling, rehabilitation and reintegration to children in need of protection.
"Announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the policy was issued under the guidance of Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State, Manisha Vakil," officials said.
The government said objections and suggestions received on the draft were considered before its finalisation, along with existing legal and policy frameworks including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, child labour laws, school safety guidelines and the National Child Policy.
A significant feature of the policy is its extension of child protection measures to the online environment.
It calls for measures to prevent and respond to risks associated with the Internet, social media and other digital technologies, recognising online safety as part of the wider child protection system.
The policy also places responsibility for child protection beyond a single government department.
Government departments and agencies, local authorities, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, corporate and business organisations, industries, media organisations, religious institutions, child care institutions and individuals who come into direct or indirect contact with children are included within the framework.
Particular attention has been given to children in vulnerable circumstances.
The policy covers children in need of care and protection, children in conflict with law, Divyang children, migrants, orphans, children from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other disadvantaged communities, as well as those affected by trafficking, living on the streets or receiving institutional or alternative care.
Transgender and intersex children, children affected by HIV/AIDS or chronic illnesses, and those affected by natural disasters or living in conflict-affected areas are also covered.
The policy places the ‘best interests of the child’ at the centre of decision-making and sets out principles including equality and equity, the right to life and development, respect for children’s views, dignity, family empowerment, confidentiality, accountability, participation and coordination.
It seeks to ensure that children have access to education, healthcare, development opportunities and mechanisms to express their views without discrimination based on religion, caste, gender, disability, socio-economic status, political or cultural background or geographical location.
It also provides for safer environments in schools, healthcare facilities, child care institutions, workplaces, public places and digital spaces.
Teachers, doctors, healthcare workers, counsellors and other professionals working with children will be required to report concerns and take appropriate action.
Cases involving suspected child abuse, sexual exploitation, child marriage, child labour, human trafficking, online abuse, discrimination, abandonment or neglect are to be reported to child helpline, 1098/112, the police or the Child Welfare Committee.
The identity of a person reporting a case is to be kept confidential. Healthcare providers will also be required to ensure non-discriminatory access to treatment.
Hospitals, clinics, doctors and healthcare workers will not be permitted to refuse treatment or discriminate against children on grounds including gender, caste, disability, religion, language, tribal status or marital status.
Institutions whose employees have direct contact with children will have to provide training on child rights, the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant legislation.
The policy also provides for background checks, including police verification, of regular and contractual employees, volunteers and others who come into contact with children.
Institutions with 50 or more employees will be required to provide crèche or mobile crèche facilities for employees’ children. Alternatively, suitable childcare facilities and spaces are to be provided for mothers with infants.
The policy also envisages child-friendly zones and safe infant-care spaces for mothers in public places. A code of conduct will be prescribed for institutions and employees working with children.
Humiliating, harassing, discriminatory or sexually inappropriate conduct towards children will be prohibited. Failure to act despite being aware that a child is at risk of abuse or exploitation will also be treated seriously.
Non-compliance can attract administrative, disciplinary, contractual or legal action under applicable service rules, departmental regulations, contractual conditions and laws.
The Social Justice and Empowerment Department has been designated as the nodal department for implementation and will coordinate the process, issue guidelines and monitor progress.
Every government department will have to prepare an annual implementation plan, while concerned departments are required to formulate operational guidelines and protocols within one year of the notification.
Implementation will be overseen by the Gujarat State Child Protection Society, with the Chief Secretary conducting an annual review.
The policy itself will be reviewed every three years, or earlier if considered necessary.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.