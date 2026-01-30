Gujarat Police recruitment board stresses on technology, transparency for 'Zero-Error' selection process

GPRB Chairperson Neerja Gotru said the recruitment process has been designed to ensure fairness, accuracy, and public trust by maximising the use of advanced technology at every stage.

"This recruitment exercise represents a convergence of technology, transparency and zero error. Selection is based purely on a candidate's merit and physical capability, leaving no scope for manipulation," Gotru added.

The physical efficiency tests are being conducted for male candidates at 11 grounds till March 13, 2026, while tests for women candidates and ex-servicemen are scheduled at four grounds till March 6, 2026.