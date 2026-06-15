Gujarat Police nab two in RE-NEET scam, over 1,000 students duped

Ahmedabad : The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch on Monday arrested two Rajasthan-based men for allegedly running an interstate cyber fraud network that duped students and parents by falsely promising RE-NEET examination question papers through Telegram and social media platforms, officials said.

The case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act after investigators found that unknown persons were allegedly using Telegram to claim they possessed RE-NEET examination papers and other confidential information related to the examination.