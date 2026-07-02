Gujarat Police launches 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a major initiative to strengthen online safety for women and children, Gujarat Police launched the statewide 28-day campaign, 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace', aimed at creating a secure and resilient digital ecosystem across the state.

According to a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, the campaign, which will run from July 1 to July 28, 2026, seeks to protect women and children from cybercrime through community engagement, technology-driven surveillance, victim outreach, cyber awareness, and swift legal action.

Operation Surakshit Cyberspace is a focused, intelligence-driven initiative designed to prevent cybercrime, protect vulnerable users, and enhance public confidence in digital platforms.

Women and children should feel safe not only on the streets but also in the digital ecosystem. The police force is tasked with ensuring that cyberspace remains safe and secure for everyone.

"The objective of the operation is to strengthen public safety in the digital ecosystem, particularly for women and children, who are increasingly vulnerable to online exploitation, cyberstalking, financial fraud, identity theft, and other cyber-enabled crimes. The campaign, being conducted under the guidance of DGP Shri Dr. K. L. N. Rao, CID (Crime & Railways), aims to proactively identify potential victims, prevent financial losses, improve cyber awareness, and ensure prompt police intervention through coordinated action at every level," said Additional Director General of Police (Women Cell, CID Crime), Ajay Choudhary.

The campaign places special emphasis on creating a safer online environment for women and children through field-level verification, victim outreach, digital awareness programmes, and the effective use of cyber intelligence and analytical tools.

Police personnel have been tasked with identifying vulnerable individuals, verifying cybercrime alerts, counselling potential victims, facilitating immediate reporting through the National Cyber Helpline, and ensuring the timely registration and investigation of offences. The campaign will also strengthen coordination with banks, telecom service providers, educational institutions, Resident Welfare Associations, NGOs, and community leaders to expand awareness and reinforce preventive measures.

A key feature of the operation is its structured and measurable implementation framework, with clearly defined responsibilities, monitoring mechanisms, and performance indicators for field officers. By prioritising prevention, early intervention, and rapid response, the initiative seeks to prevent cybercrime before it causes financial, emotional, or psychological harm.

The press release stated that local SHE Teams and dedicated Cyber Crime Police Stations will spearhead grassroots implementation by conducting awareness programmes, community outreach, and targeted interventions to ensure that women, children, parents, students, and educational institutions are equipped to recognise and respond to online threats.

The Operation Surakshit Cyberspace reflects Gujarat Police's commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and trusted digital ecosystem where women and children can access online platforms safely and confidently. By integrating intelligence, technology, community participation, and proactive policing, the initiative aims to make cyberspace safer while promoting responsible digital behaviour and strengthening public trust in law enforcement.

The campaign is built around the motto: "Protection through awareness, investigation through technology, action through law, and a secure Gujarat through public cooperation."

The campaign has set ambitious statewide targets, including, Educating 25 lakh citizens on cyber safety and responsible digital behaviour, encouraging 20 lakh students to take the Cyber Safety Pledge, conducting cyber awareness programmes in 10,000 schools and 1,500 colleges, sensitising one lakh adolescent girls on cyberstalking, online harassment, digital privacy, and safe internet practices, organising 5,000 parental awareness sessions to help families protect children from online risks and ensuring preliminary police action within 24 hours of every cyber complaint involving women and children, the press release stated.

(ANI)