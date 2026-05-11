PM Modi inaugurates 2,000-seat Sardardham student hostel in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Sardardham Hostel complex in Vadodara, which can accommodate 2,000 students with equal facilities for boys and girls.

The project includes hostel facilities for 1,000 boys and 1,000 girls, along with amenities like a central dining hall, library and auditorium.

PM Modi also visits various facilities at the Sardardham complex, including the reception area, civil amenities, dining area and e-Library.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and underlined the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred site.

Addressing the gathering during the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Prime Minister described the occasion as part of the "divine play" of Lord Sadashiv and recalled his long spiritual association with the temple.

"All of this is the divine play (Leela) of Lord Sadashiv. As a devoted seeker of Dada Somnath, I have come here countless times; countless times I have bowed my head before Him. But today, as I was arriving, this journey through time was providing a blissful experience. Just a few months ago, when I came here, we were celebrating the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Festival of Somnath's Self-Respect)," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the nation was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration of Lord Mahadev at the temple and termed the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav a symbol of devotion, resilience and continuity.

"Time itself manifests by His will; He who is beyond time (Kaala-teet) and He who is the very embodiment of time (Kaal-swaroop)--today, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration (Vigrah Pratishtha) of that God of Gods, Mahadev. This universe, which is created from Him and eventually dissolves into Him--today, we celebrate the festival of the reconstruction of His holy abode. He who became Neelkanth by consuming the Halahal (cosmic poison)--today, under His very protection, the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is taking place," he said.

PM Modi also stated that Somnath continues to symbolise immortality and strength even centuries after its destruction.

"Even 1000 years after the first destruction, there is the pride of Somnath being indestructible (Avinashi); and today, the 75th year of the consecration of this modern form--we haven't just become part of two events. Lord Shiva has given us the opportunity to experience a 1000-year-long journey of immortality (Amrit Yatra)," PM Modi said.

The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.