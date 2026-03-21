Gandhinagar set for Jain museum launch during PM Modi’s Mahavir Jayanti visit

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Janm Kalyanak, during which he is likely to inaugurate a special museum dedicated to the Jain community on March 31, as per sources.

The museum showcases an extensive collection highlighting the life events and spiritual journey of Jain Acharya Padma Sagar Surishwar Maharaj. It features documents and memorabilia associated with his padavihara (spiritual travels), offering insights into his religious contributions and teachings.

Padma Sagar Surishwar Maharaj is believed to have undertaken a pilgrimage spanning nearly 2.5 lakh kilometres during his lifetime, which holds significant importance in Jain tradition.

The museum houses a rich collection of manuscripts, epigraphs, statues, brass artefacts, and paintings depicting various religious narratives and spiritual themes.

The exhibition is designed to provide visitors with an understanding of Jain traditions, including penance practices and the community's spiritual heritage. Preparations have also commenced in Gandhinagar in view of the Prime Minister's expected visit.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi offered salutations to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of the Goddess Durga, on the third day of Chaitra Navratri.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed to the Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous, and fortunate life.

"Salute to Mother Chandraghanta! I pray to Mother Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous and fortunate life. Pindjapravararudha chandakopastrakaryuta. Prasadam Tanute Mahay Chandraghanteti Vishruta," said PM Modi.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The festival later concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation.

He also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

At the end of the holy month of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.