Gujarat has 38,217 vacant seats across nursing, physiotherapy and other paramedical courses for the 2026-27 academic year, with only 14,509 of the 52,726 available seats filled after six rounds of admissions.

The figures mean that just 27.5% of the total intake across 1,060 colleges was filled, leaving nearly 73% vacant. As many as 184 colleges did not admit a single student, while another 408 institutions filled less than 10% of their sanctioned seats.

The admission process concluded on November 15, according to the Admission Committee for Physiotherapy, BSc Nursing, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Naturopathy, Audiology and Speech Therapy, GNM and ANM courses.

The low enrolment has raised questions about the viability of colleges offering these programmes and the expansion of seats in the state's nursing and allied health education sector. Only 138 colleges admitted between six and 10 students, according to figures released by the admission committee.

The sixth round was conducted for vacant seats in government institutions. The committee's admission portal shows that self-financed colleges were separately provided lists of vacant seats to fill under Rule 17, subject to the applicable rules of the relevant councils, universities and the state government. The centralised admission process has now ended.

Vacancies have remained high through the admission cycle. After the third round in October, more than 36,000 seats were still unfilled across nursing and allied health programmes. At that stage, the admission committee had also permitted self-financed colleges to fill vacant seats directly, subject to eligibility and admission rules.

The largest vacancy burden in the earlier rounds was reported in nursing programmes at self-financed institutions. After the sixth round, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) colleges had 13,840 vacant seats against an approved intake of 20,615. Self-financed BSc Nursing colleges had 10,619 vacancies out of 14,760 seats.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) programmes in self-financed institutions had 8,807 vacant seats, while Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) courses had 2,732. The remaining vacancies included 167 seats in orthotics, 13 in Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), and nine in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS).

Government institutions, in contrast, filled all their approved seats across the courses covered in the admission data.

Earlier reports during the admission cycle noted that more than 100 new colleges had sought approval to introduce courses, even as existing institutions struggled to fill their seats.