Gujarat offers MSMEs interest aid, power subsidies and support for AI adoption

The scheme provides for a combination of incentives, with the maximum cumulative assistance capped at 45 per cent of eligible fixed capital investment (EFCI) in Category-A talukas and 35 per cent in Category-B areas.

For identified thrust sectors, the limits have been increased to 50 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

Under the scheme, eligible enterprises can receive interest assistance of seven per cent on term loans for five years, along with electricity tariff assistance of up to Rs 2 per unit in Category-A areas and Rs 1 per unit in Category-B areas for the same period.