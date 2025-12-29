Gujarat National Law University hosts valedictory session of four-week induction training programme

Gandhinagar: Regional PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin and Chief Learning Officer (CLO), PDUNASS, addressed PG students of NID and Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers of EPFO in GNLU, Gandhinagar.

According to a release, NID, Gandhinagar, organised a special session titled "Motivation Through Goal Setting" for PG students. This was a highly interactive and engaging session, during which the speaker acknowledged students for their active participation. Relevant questions on success, failures, challenging goals, and the roadmap to achieve them were among the interesting aspects of the talk.



The roles of discipline, willpower, attitude, belief, coordination, and consistency were emphasised. Bhavin Kothari, a key authority at NID, facilitated the talk. At the same time, Rizwan Uddin, RPFC-I and CLO, PDUNASS, expressed his pleasure at the way scholars from prestigious NID took the talk and showed interest in furthering the session's objective by pursuing their own goals.



Earlier, Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar in association with Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), the National Academy of EPFO, organized four week "Induction Training Programme" for the sixth batch of Enforcement Officers/Account Officers of Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.