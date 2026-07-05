Gujarat’s region-specific anti-venom project moves ahead

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has taken a major step towards developing its own region-specific anti-snake venom, with the state's Dharampur-based Snake Research Institute (SRI) handing over lyophilised (freeze-dried) venom of the four major venomous snake species found in Gujarat to a licensed anti-venom manufacturer.



According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the development is expected to significantly strengthen snakebite treatment in the state and contribute to India's national goal of reducing snakebite deaths by 50 per cent by 2030.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is committed to developing its own region-specific anti-venom to reduce snakebite-related deaths in the state. The Snake Research Institute (SRI) follows the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for snake handling and venom extraction, ensuring the production of high-quality venom for the development of anti-venom," said Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Forest and Environment, Gujarat.



Last week, the Snake Research Institute, which functions under the Gujarat Forestry Research Foundation (GFRF), handed over the venom purchased through an e-auction to Telangana-based M/s Vins Bioproducts Limited, which is engaged in developing life-saving antisera for snake and scorpion bites, as well as tetanus, diphtheria, and gangrene antitoxins. The consignment comprised 33.37 grams of Indian Cobra venom, 2.67 grams of Common Krait venom, 30.82 grams of Russell's Viper venom, and 1.71 grams of Saw-scaled Viper venom.