Gujarat mother accuses a Russian network of trapping her son to fight against Ukraine

Sahil Majothi, a young man from Gujarat's Morbi who went to Russia hoping for a better future, now stands accused as a mercenary in the Ukraine war. The shocking saga unfolded after the Ukrainian Army released a video of his surrender.

A mother's cry is echoing louder in Morbi than the chaos of war. His mother claims he was framed, trapped, and lured into the Russian Army following a false drug case. His family pleads for justice, saying their son’s dreams were crushed.

Sahil left for Russia on January 9, 2024, hoping to study, work and build a better life. He reached St. Petersburg, where he learned the Russian language and joined a courier company to support his studies.

One day, he was asked to deliver a parcel. Trusting his employer, he went ahead, unaware of the storm that awaited. As soon as he delivered it, Russian police swooped in and arrested him, accusing him of carrying drugs.

Things spiralled from then on.

His mother, Hasina Majothi, vividly remembers the phone call that shattered her world.

Sahil had told authorities about the courier company and the owner. Yet, nothing progressed. He remained behind bars. Then came the bait.

Hasina Majothi said, “Sahil was allegedly told to accept Russian citizenship as his life would get better. He was promised a house and other benefits. But when the family couldn’t pay the ₹10 crore ransom demanded by people claiming to be linked to the Russian Army, threats followed.”

“They abused me when I refused. I have all the evidence,” Hasina said, clutching her phone.

The family complained to the Russian government, which investigated and declared the extortionists as fraudsters.

But by then, Sahil’s life had already been cornered.

He was offered another way out join the Russian Army. Trapped with no choice, Sahil signed up. Months later, on the Ukrainian border, the truth came to light. A viral video released by the Ukrainian Army showed Sahil surrendering, hands raised, telling soldiers he did not want to fight.

The video ripped apart the story of how a courier boy from Morbi became a pawn in a global war. The family is running from pillar to post to save their child.

Hasina has sought help from the Gujarat government. “The Chief Minister has given us time on Monday. We will present everything,” she said, holding on to hope.

“My son was trapped. Tomorrow, other boys will be trapped too. This must stop. I appeal to the Prime Minister to take strict action,” she said with trembling hands.

For Hasina, the war is not in Ukraine. It’s in her heart between despair and determination.