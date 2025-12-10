Gujarat marks International Anti-Corruption Day; CM Bhupendra Patel reiterates zero-tolerance commitment

Gandhinagar: Gujarat marked International Anti-Corruption Day with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reiterating the state government's unwavering commitment to transparency and zero tolerance for corruption.



Chairing the state-level ceremony organised by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Chief Minister said the Bureau must uphold such a vigilant reputation that officials with dishonest intent "constantly fear wrongdoing and refrain from it."



Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's firm stance against corruption, describing the surge in compulsory retirements under the current administration as "historic evidence" of decisive action, according to a release.