Gujarat makes counsellors mandatory in schools with 100-plus students, sets up suicide prevention teams

Gandhinagar: All secondary and higher secondary schools in Gujarat will have to set up dedicated teams to monitor students' mental health and prevent suicides under new regulations introduced by the state government, with schools having 100 or more students required to appoint at least one qualified counsellor.

The provisions, which will apply to students of Classes 9 to 12 in schools affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), seek to address growing concerns over academic pressure, examination-related anxiety, social media use, family expectations and other factors affecting students' mental well-being.