Gujarat emerges as India’s rooftop solar leader with 6,412.80 MW capacity

Gandhinagar: Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has set new benchmarks in renewable energy, contributing significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, introducing key initiatives to reduce dependence on conventional fuels, aiming for 50 per cent of India's electricity to come from renewable energy by 2030, according to an official release.



As of Dec 31, 2025, Gujarat had become the first largest contributor to the country's renewable energy capacity, with cumulative installations reaching 42.583 GW, accounting for 16.50% of India's total.



Gujarat ranks first in several renewable energy segments. It ranks 1st in total installed renewable energy capacity (42.583 GW). 1st in installed wind power capacity (14820.94 MW); 2nd in installed solar power capacity (25529.40 MW); and 1st in rooftop solar installations (over 11 lakh rooftop solar installations with 6412.80 MW, highlighting the state's diverse renewable energy portfolio, added the release.