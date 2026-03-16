Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination drive sees Gujarat in front

Gandhinagar: The Government of Gujarat has launched an intensive statewide vaccination campaign to control the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), reinforcing its efforts to safeguard livestock health and protect farmers from potential economic losses. The drive, which began on March 1, will continue until April 15 and is being carried out under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).



Foot and Mouth Disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats. The disease typically causes fever, mouth ulcers and excessive salivation, often leading to a sharp decline in milk production and overall animal productivity. For dairy farmers, such outbreaks can result in significant financial losses.



As part of the vaccination campaign, animals are being identified through ear-tagging and their details are being uploaded to the INAPH - Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health portal. The digital platform helps authorities track vaccination coverage, monitor animal health and ensure that livestock across the state are protected.

