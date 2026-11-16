Gujarat launches Rs 2,283.97-crore tribal push with Adarsh and Eklavya schools, as well as Chhota Udepur youth job hub

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (IANS): Forest rights certificates for 18,828 beneficiaries and development projects covering drinking water, irrigation, roads, education and healthcare were among the initiatives announced for Gujarat's 14 tribal districts as part of a Rs 2,283.97-crore development package unveiled on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.
A day after the state-level celebration marking the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Chhota Udepur, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the initiatives in a post on social media platform X on Monday, reiterating the scale of the development package announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Sanghavi said, "The projects covered water supply and irrigation, road infrastructure, healthcare, animal husbandry, and forest and environment-related initiatives."
The package also includes educational infrastructure such as Adarsh Residential Schools, Eklavya Model Schools and hostels.
He specifically highlighted the approval of Forest Rights Certificates for 18,828 beneficiaries, an initiative aimed at recognising the rights of eligible tribal families and communities over forest land.
Chief Minister Patel had announced the package during the state-level 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations in Chhota Udepur on November 15.
He had virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects across 14 tribal districts.
The announcements also included the launch of the 'Prakruti Krushi Aadharit Vadi Sahay Yojana' for the 14 tribal districts, along with initiatives such as 'Shabari Booths' and 'Johar Cafes' to strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal women and local artisans.
Addressing the gathering, Patel said the development of tribal regions had moved beyond basic infrastructure, pointing to improved road connectivity and the expansion of educational and healthcare facilities.
"12 science colleges, two universities, 12 medical colleges and 57 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are operational in the state's tribal belt, while more than 22,500 smart classrooms have been established," he added.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to develop Chhota Udepur as a sports and food processing hub to generate employment opportunities for local youth.
The state government has identified more than 1.11 crore tribal people living across the belt stretching from Umargam in south Gujarat to Ambaji in the north as beneficiaries of its tribal development initiatives.
The state-level programme was part of the annual observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, instituted by the Centre in 2021 to commemorate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and recognise the contributions of tribal freedom fighters to India's independence struggle.
Birsa Munda led the Ulgulan movement against British rule and the exploitation of tribal communities in the late 19th century.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.