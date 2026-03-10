Statewide ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative launched in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has emerged as a key growth engine in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, efforts are underway to build sustainable and future-ready cities.



As per an official release, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the state government) will launch the 'Lake and Air Watch' initiative for real-time monitoring and improvement of lake health and air quality across cities.

Rapid urbanisation has led to lake pollution, declining water quality, reduced groundwater recharge and worsening air quality in densely populated areas. To address these issues, the 'Lake and Air Watch' initiative will integrate monitoring systems across departments for coordinated and timely action.



Eventually, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) will develop an integrated, digital and real-time platform to track lake health and air quality across cities and generate alerts for prompt curative measures. With an estimated provision of Rs 10 crore, the initiative will strengthen environmental protection and sustainable urban development, according to the release.