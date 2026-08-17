Gujarat inks 10-year, Rs 100 crore MoU with Automation Anywhere to boost AI training and capacity building

Gandhinagar, Gujarat (IANS): Gujarat’s Department of Science and Technology has signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which a technology company will provide approximately Rs 100 crore in financial support for youth training, capacity building and Artificial Intelligence-related initiatives in the state.
The agreement was signed with Automation Anywhere in Gandhinagar in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia. Automation Anywhere Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Ankur Kothari represented the company at the signing.
The initiative is aimed at expanding AI and Machine Learning skills among students, young people, government employees, MSMEs, startups and academic institutions across Gujarat.
"The agreement would contribute to strengthening Gujarat’s AI ecosystem by bringing together the government, industry and academic institutions," he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during the 80th Independence Day celebrations of a programme to provide AI training to around one crore young people across the country, he emphasised that Gujarat is taking steps in line with that broader objective.
“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this MoU has been signed to further strengthen Gujarat’s AI ecosystem by promoting AI awareness, capacity building, and collaboration among the government, industry, and academic institutions,” the minister said.
As part of the collaboration, AI and Machine Learning awareness and capacity-building programmes will be conducted across Gujarat.
These will include training programmes, workshops, seminars, webinars, boot camps and certification courses aimed at different groups, including students, youth, government officers and employees, MSMEs, startups and academic institutions.
The firm will provide financial support of approximately Rs 100 crore over the 10-year period.
The company will also support training programmes in AI, Machine Learning and emerging technologies by providing trainers, subject matter experts and mentors at its own cost.
It will provide training curricula, learning material and a certification framework for the programmes.
Trainees will also be given access to Community Edition licences of the company’s no-code and low-code Automation Success Platform, allowing them to gain practical experience in automation technologies.
The Department of Science and Technology will coordinate with government departments, educational institutions, youth groups, industry organisations, startups and other stakeholders for implementation of the programmes.
The state government will provide venues and necessary infrastructure for training activities wherever possible.
The agreement is expected to create a larger pool of skilled personnel in AI and emerging technologies while increasing awareness of automation and related technologies among government employees, students, MSMEs and startups.
Director of ICT and e-Governance in the Department of Science and Technology, Kavita Shah; Automation Anywhere Senior Vice-President-APJ Sanjay Rohtagi; and Strategy Business Director Neville Shukla were also present at the signing ceremony.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.