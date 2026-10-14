Gujarat increases Anganwadi meal funding to improve nutrition for 16.17 lakh children

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has increased the daily procurement rate for hot cooked meals at Anganwadis by 67 per cent, from Rs 5.10 to Rs 8.50 per child, with the state bearing the entire additional cost of Rs 80 crore annually to improve the nutritional quality of meals served to more than 16.17 lakh children.

The decision, announced by the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday, will cover children aged three to six years across 53,065 Anganwadis in Gujarat under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.